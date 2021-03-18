YouTube
    Freedom by Provident launches 'Habba daba Doo', India's biggest home buying festival

    Chennai, Mar 18: Freedom by Provident is a residential project spread across 31 acres in Pudupakkam, in the IT corridor of OMR, Chennai. The project has 2 BHK and 3 BHK "Ready to Move In" apartments.

    The project is situated in the heart of IT hub near Siruseri IT Park and also close to some of the best educational institutions and healthcare facilities. Campuses of IT giants like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Accenture and Cognizant are within a few minutes' drive from Freedom by Provident.

    Some of the key project highlights are first-class amenities that includes a well-equipped clubhouse with gymnasium, indoor swimming pool, convenience store and more. The project is also home for a landscape garden, badminton court, basketball court, kids' play area and it also holds a dedicated area for the elderly.

    This project have ready-to-move-in flats at Rs 36 lakhs near Siruseri IT park, Chennai and can also save upto Rs 50,000 on online booking.

    This project also has a multipurpose hall and an open-air theater for live performances. It is also in close proximity with Padma Seshadri School (behind Siruseri IT Park), DAV Public School (in Egattur), Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Sathyabama University and Hindustan Engineering College.

