- #ChennaiTN elections 2021: Deputy CM O Panneerselvam files nomination from Bodinayakkanur constituency
- #ChennaiUS Consulate General Chennai honours courageous women who inspire a better world
- #ChennaiMP: 55-year-old doctor dies of COVID-19-related complications in Chennai
- #ChennaiTANCET Admit Card 2021 released
- #ChennaiTNUSRB PC exam result 2021 declared, call letters to be uploaded shortly
- #ChennaiDownload TN 12th Time Table 2021
Just In
- 59 min ago Maharashtra records 25,833 new cases in one-day, highest single-day spike since COVID-19 outbreak
-
- 1 hr ago Madhya Pradesh bans movement of buses to and from Maharashtra to check coronavirus spread
- 1 hr ago Assam Assembly elections 2021: Rahul Gandhi to interact with students in poll-bound Assam
Don't Miss
- Sports Sharath Kamal becomes first Indian paddler to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
- Movies Thalaivi Makers To Launch The Trailer In A Massive Event On Kangana Ranaut’s Birthday?
- Finance How To Select The Right Saral Jeevan Bima Term Insurance Plan?
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Creates New Record At Australia Speed Week: Here Are The Details!
- Lifestyle Eclipses In 2021: Here Are The Dates And Time For The Same
- Travel Important Things To Consider When Choosing A Holiday Destination
- Technology Redmi Note 10 Pro Next Sale Scheduled For March 24: Offers To Check Out
- Education Career As A Bank Probationary Officer: Know Why You Should Become A Bank PO
Freedom by Provident launches 'Habba daba Doo', India's biggest home buying festival
Chennai, Mar 18: Freedom by Provident is a residential project spread across 31 acres in Pudupakkam, in the IT corridor of OMR, Chennai. The project has 2 BHK and 3 BHK "Ready to Move In" apartments.
The project is situated in the heart of IT hub near Siruseri IT Park and also close to some of the best educational institutions and healthcare facilities. Campuses of IT giants like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Accenture and Cognizant are within a few minutes' drive from Freedom by Provident.
Some of the key project highlights are first-class amenities that includes a well-equipped clubhouse with gymnasium, indoor swimming pool, convenience store and more. The project is also home for a landscape garden, badminton court, basketball court, kids' play area and it also holds a dedicated area for the elderly.
This project have ready-to-move-in flats at Rs 36 lakhs near Siruseri IT park, Chennai and can also save upto Rs 50,000 on online booking.
This project also has a multipurpose hall and an open-air theater for live performances. It is also in close proximity with Padma Seshadri School (behind Siruseri IT Park), DAV Public School (in Egattur), Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Sathyabama University and Hindustan Engineering College.