Free vaccines for all remains govt's commitment: PM Modi

    New Delhi, June 28: As India achieved milestone in vaccinating more people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that "vaccines for all, free for all" remains the government's commitment.

    "India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum! Congrats to all those who are driving this effort. Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all," PM Modi tweeted.

    The prime minister was reacting to Union Health Ministry's tweet that put out an infographic saying India has achieved another milestone as the total number of jabs administered here is more than in countries like the US, the UK, Germany, France and Italy.

    While India launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, and has administered over 32.36 crore doses till date, the US which started its inoculation drive on December 14, 2020 has given over 32.33 crore doses.

    "India achieves another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination and overtakes USA in total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered," the ministry said.

    India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 32.36 crores on Sunday.

    A total of 32,36,63,297 vaccine doses have been administered through 43,21,898 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Monday, the ministry said.

    It said 17,21,268 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

    According to the data, so far 1,01,98,257 healthcare workers have taken the first dose while 72,07,617 have taken the second dose.

    India surpasses US in total number of vaccine doses administeredIndia surpasses US in total number of vaccine doses administered

    As many as 1,74,42,767 frontline workers have received the first dose while 93,99,319 have taken the second dose.

    In the 18-44 age group, 8,46,51,696 individuals have taken then first dose, while 19,01,190 have received the second dose.

    In the 45-59 age group, 8,71,11,445 people have been administered the first dose, while 1,48,12,349 have taken the second dose.

    Besides, 6,75,29,713 people aged above 60 years have received the first dose, while, 2,34,08,944 have taken the second dose.

    The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 13:41 [IST]
