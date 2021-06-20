Free vaccines for all 18+ from Monday: All you need to know

Studies show after COVID-19 vaccination chances of hospitalisation reduce by 80 per cent: Centre

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 21: From Monday onwards, all citizens above the age of 18 will be vaccinated free of cost from the Centre and prior booking of appointment is now not mandatory to avail the service.

All adults can now 'walk-in' to the nearest vaccination centre wherein the vaccinator performs the on-site registration and provides vaccination.

From June 21, all citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free vaccination. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospital's vaccination centres.

As per new vaccine policy, the Centre will procure 75 per cent of the vaccines and will distribute them among the states and the Union territories free of cost.

Population, Covid-19 caseload, vaccination wastage will be considered while distributing the vaccine to state governments.

No state government would be spending anything for vaccines.

25% vaccines being procured directly by the private hospitals will continue. But only Rs 150 service charge is levied by the private hospitals over the decided price of the vaccines.

The vaccine price has been fixed in private hospitals. It costs Rs 1,410 for Covaxin, Rs 790 for Covishield and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V.

The Centre would help ensure supplies to the private sector and ensure that the vaccines are better distributed.

Though, prior registration on Co-Win is not mandatory, all vaccination will be documented on Co-Win portal. Make sure you are registered on the site before vaccination.

Story first published: Sunday, June 20, 2021, 22:59 [IST]