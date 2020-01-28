  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Free travel on cluster buses minus a notification amounts to bad action: Delhi HC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: The Delhi High Court said if free travel for women was being implemented in cluster buses running in the city without a notification then such action would be "bad".

    A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar made it clear however that the action would not make the notification, which makes the scheme applicable on DTC buses, illegal.

    Free travel on cluster buses minus a notification amounts to bad action: Delhi HC

    The observations by the bench came while declining to entertain a plea challenging the notification providing free travel for women on buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the national capital.

    Delhi CM Kejriwal claims crime rate reduced in areas where CCTV cameras installed

    "The notification does not say the scheme is applicable on cluster buses. We cannot believe it on your statement. It does not talk of cluster buses. If they (Delhi government) have made it applicable on cluster buses, then the notification is not bad, their action is.

    "Then you challenge that before a single judge. File a better petition," the court said to the lawyer appearing for the petitioner organisations which represent small time public transport operators who run mini buses, 'gramin sewa', 'phat phat sewa' and rural transport vehicles.

    Sensing that the bench was going to dismiss the matter, the lawyer for the petitioner organisations sought permission to withdraw the plea.

    The court granted the permission and said, "Dismissed bas withdrawn".

    The petition challenged the Delhi government's October 28, 2019 notification by which a provision was added in the Delhi Transport Corporation (Free and Concessional Passes) Regulation of 1985 to make travel free for women on DTC buses.

    The petition contended that the scheme and the regulation were contrary to the Motor Vehicle Act and impermissible under the Constitution.

    Detained Bhim Army Chief forcibly being sent back to Delhi

    It also said that due to free travel for women on DTC and cluster buses, small time operators were getting fewer passengers making their respective businesses financially unviable.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi high court notification buses implementation new delhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 8:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X