Free to go: Nitish Kumar’s clear message to Prashant Kishor

    Patna, Jan 28: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sent a clear message to Prashant Kishor, saying that the JD(U) leader is free to go wherever he wants.

    Prashant Kishor
    Prashant Kishor

    Responding to the question, the Bihar Chief Minister said: "Someone (Pavan Verma) wrote a letter I replied to it, someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I have to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants, he can go if he wants. Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him," Nitish Kumar said.

    ""Already he works as a strategist for various parties, but I'm making one thing clear, if he wants to remain in the party he will have to adopt the basic structure of the party," warned the Janata Dal United (JDU) chief.

    Stick to old format of NPR, do not add new questions: Nitish Kumar tells Centre

    The development comes just days after Nitish Kumar told his colleague and former party MP Pavan Kumar Verma to join any party of his choice.

    Responding to Nitish Kumar's statement, Prashant Kishor said: "Nitish Ji has spoken, you should wait for my answer. I will come to Bihar to answer him."

    Kishor has relentlessly attacked ally BJP on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act - which the JDU supported in parliament -- and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 18:41 [IST]
