YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Free tablets for Class 11, 12 students in Haryana soon: Khattar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Nov 24: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said free tablets will soon be given to students of Class 11 and 12 across the state. The government has decided to purchase five lakh tablets, which will be given to the students studying in Class 11 and 12 in the upcoming academic session, PTI reported.

    Free tablets for Class 11, 12 students in Haryana soon: Khattar

    A total of Rs 560 crore will be spent to buy these tablets, he said. In future, the government would plan to give tablets to the students of other classes as well, he said. Besides, 15,000 tubewell connections will be issued to the farmers soon, Khattar said.

    In this regard, the process of purchasing power equipment worth Rs 350 crore was completed during the meeting of a high-power purchase committee. These decisions were taken in a meeting held here in which Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, and Agriculture Minister J P Dalal were among others present, according to an official release.

    Later, interacting with reporters, the Chief Minister said curbing corruption is the main goal of his government. "If any officer or employee is found involved in corruption, strict action will be taken against him," he said in response to questions on the alleged scam in recruitment for dental surgeons.

    The Chief Minister said if anyone gets any information related to corruption in jobs or departments, then they should immediately inform the State Vigilance Bureau.

    (PTI)

    More MANOHAR LAL KHATTAR News  

    Read more about:

    manohar lal khattar haryana

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 11:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X