YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Free entry to Taj Mahal on Nov 19 to mark World Heritage week

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 18: Entry for tourists will be free at all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments here on November 19 to mark the commencement of World Heritage Week.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Entry will be free for all at Archaeological Survey of India monuments on 19 Nov to mark commencement of World Heritage Week," tweets Archaeological Survey of India.

    "Entry to Taj Mahal, Agra shall also remain free on 19th November except the main Mausoleum. Visitors will be allowed to visit the main Mausoleum only with requisite entry ticket," it added.

    "The entrance to the Taj Mahal is free, but tourists would have to buy a ticket of Rs 200 to visit the main mausoleum inside the monument," he said.

    "Throughout the World Heritage Week general cultural activities and awareness programs will be organised at the monuments," Patel said.

    Comments

    More TAJ MAHAL News  

    Read more about:

    taj mahal

    Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 22:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X