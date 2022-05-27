Are you a vicim of cyber fraud? Here is the new national helpline number

Fraudulent credit card transaction: Producer Boney Kapoor loses Rs 3.2 lakh in cyber fraud

New Delhi, May 27: Bollywood's well-known producer Boney Kapoor's credit card has been fraudulently used to carry out transactions totalling Rs 3.82 lakh and his aide has filed a complaint in connection with the issue, a cop told news agency PTI on Friday.

The complaint was filed at the Amboli police station on Wednesday (May 25), but came to light only on Friday. The cops have registered the case against the unknown person under provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act.

As per the complaint, the accused has done five online transactions using the credit card on February 9 by obtaining Kapoor's details and password.

The producer came to know about the fraudulent transaction when a bank executive called up to clear the credit card payment on March 30. The cops have started the probe and efforts are on to catch the culprit, the Amboli police station official said.

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 17:10 [IST]