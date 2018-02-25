Fraudsters have fled but ‘chowkidar' Modi is silent: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Narendra Modi and asked defaulters have fled the country but the Prime Minister could not do anything.

In Bagalkote, Rahul asked why Narendra Modi, who had described himself as the country's "chowkidar", was "silent" on the PNB fraud. He also asked Modi as to why he was not taking any action regarding the alleged sudden increase in turnover of a company owned by BJP president Amit Shah's son Jay Shah.

"On one side there is his party's (former) chief minister (B S Yeddyurappa) who had gone to jail and on the other side are the other four former ministers of the BJP government who had gone to jail; sitting in between them, Modi speaks about corruption. Shah's son converts Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in three months and the chowkidar of the country doesn't get it enquired and doesn't even utter a word," he alleged.

PM ne 2014 ke chunav mein har Bhashan mein kaha ki main desh ka chaukidar banna chahta hu.Ek taraf unke Ex-CM or dusri taraf 4 mantri Jail me samay kaatke aaye hain, aur chaukidaar desh ko kehta hai ki mai bhrashtachar ke khilaf ladne aaya hu: Rahul Gandhi in Bagalkote #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ExR3nA1EGB — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Gandhi is on the second leg of his three-day tour of northern parts of Karnataka. This is his second visit to the state in less than a fortnight.

In Mudhol, Karnataka, Rahul said, "Nirav Modi bhaag gaya, Lalit Modi bhaag gaya, Vijay Mallya bhaag gaya aur desh ke chaukidaar ne kuch nahi kiya (Nirav Modi escaped, Lalit Modi escaped and watchman of the country did not do anything)."

Breaking his silence over the Rs 11,400-crore fraud at India's second-biggest PSU bank, Modi on Friday had warned of strict action against those involved in financial irregularities and said loot of public money would not be tolerated.

Gandhi also accused the Prime Minister of "failing" to fulfil the election promise of providing two crore jobs to youths in the country every year. He said despite schemes such as Make in India, Start-up India and Stand-up India, "whatever you buy, from watches to shirts to shoes, every thing is Made in China".

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day