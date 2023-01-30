'Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism': Hindenburg's response to Adani

New Delhi, Jan 30: Hindenburg Research on Monday hit back at Gautam Adani group saying fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism.

The US-based investment research firm said the Adani Group "predictably tried to lead the focus away from substantive issues and instead stoked a nationalist narrative."

"On January 24th, we released a report outlining numerous issues of suspected fraud at the Adani Group, the 2nd largest conglomerate in India run by the world's then-third richest man," said Hindenburg.

Hours ago, Adani released a '413-page response'. It opened with the sensationalistic claim that we are the "Madoffs of Manhattan",

Adani also claimed we have committed a "flagrant breach of applicable securities and foreign exchange laws." Despite Adani's failure to identify any such laws, this is another serious accusation that we categorically deny.

It also predictably tried to lead the focus away from substantive issues and instead stoked a nationalist narrative, claiming our report amounted to a "calculated attack on India." In short, the Adani Group has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and the wealth of its Chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself.

We disagree. To be clear, we believe India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future. We also believe India's future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation.

We also believe that fraud is fraud, even when it's perpetrated by one of the wealthiest individuals in the world.

In terms of substance, Adani's '413 page' response only included about 30 pages focused on issues related to our report.

The remainder of the response consisted of 330 pages of court records, along with 53 pages of high-level financials, general information, and details on irrelevant corporate initiatives, such as how it encourages female entrepreneurship and the production of safe vegetables.

Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 9:44 [IST]