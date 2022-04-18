YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fourth wave scare? Delhi sees 517 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate now at 4.21 per cent

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 18: Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent while no death was reported, according to city health department data.

    Fourth wave scare? Delhi sees 517 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate now at 4.21 per cent

    With these new cases, the city's infection tally has risen to 18,68,550 while the death toll stood at 26,160.

    Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases positivity rate in the last few days.

    The city had on Saturday recorded 461 Covid cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent. A day before, Delhi logged 366 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.95 per cent.

    On Thursday, the number of cases was 325 and the positivity rate was 2.39 per cent.

    A total of 12,270 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Sunday.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    new delhi coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 8:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X