Four of a family hang themselves in Surajkund, sucide note points towards 'financial problems'

Faridabad, Oct 20: In what appears to be a case of suicide, the bodies of four members of a family was found in Haryana's Surajkund. Bodies of three females and their brother were found hanging at a home in Surajkund.

A suicide note has reportedly been found which suggests that financial problems could have three sisters and brither to commit suicide. Their bodies were found 3-4 days after their death.

The family used to reside in Dayalbagh area of Surajkund. The door of the house was closed for 3-4 days and neighbours informed the police to report foul smell coming from the flat.

A police team then reached the spot and peeped through a window. The then reportedly saw bodies of two women hanging.

A probe has been launched into the matter.