YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Four held with Rs 59L worth foreign currency at IGI

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 30: The CISF has apprehended four people and seized foreign currency worth Rs 59 lakh from them at the Delhi international airport.

    The interception of three passengers and an accompanying visitor at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was done on June 28, a senior CISF officer said.

    Four held with Rs 59L worth foreign currency at IGI

    A total of 2,19,740 Saudi Riyals and USD 15,200 worth about Rs 59 lakh was recovered from a tiffin box kept in the registered baggage of the passengers who were travelling to Dubai.

    The four were later handed over to customs officials for further investigation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

    PTI

    Comments

    More FOREIGN CURRENCY News  

    Read more about:

    delhi international airport foreign currency seized cisf

    Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 13:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X