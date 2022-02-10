YouTube
    Former WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 10: Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name ''The Great Khali'' joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, in a big boost ahead of the crucial state polls.

    The Great Khali joins BJP

    The decision holds significance in view of Punjab's assembly elections. Although Khali hails from Dhiraina in Himachal Pradesh, he currently lives in Punjab and has a considerable influence on people.

    punjab election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 13:50 [IST]
    X