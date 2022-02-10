Whether we win or lose, elections are an open university for us: PM Modi ahead of 5-state polls

Former WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 10: Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name ''The Great Khali'' joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, in a big boost ahead of the crucial state polls.

The decision holds significance in view of Punjab's assembly elections. Although Khali hails from Dhiraina in Himachal Pradesh, he currently lives in Punjab and has a considerable influence on people.

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 13:50 [IST]