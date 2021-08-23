YouTube
    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh cremated, top leaders attend funeral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Aligarh/Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 23: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh was cremated Monday with senior leaders, party workers and a large number of local people congregating at Bansi Ghat in Bulandshahr's Narora town for the last rites.

    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh cremated, top leaders attend funeral

    Rajveer Singh lit his father's pyre at the funeral attended by senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    The two-time CM, who had also been the Rajasthan Governor, died at a Lucknow hospital on Saturday after spending weeks in the ICU.

    A Hindutva icon, Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when 'Kar sevaks" demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

    Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 17:31 [IST]
    X