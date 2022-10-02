YouTube
    Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition critical, shifted to ICU

    New Delhi, Oct 02: The health of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav deteriorated on Sunday and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, news agency ANI reported.

    Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalised
    Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav

    The veteran UP politician was admitted for several days but on Sunday he has been shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated, the news agency said.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav is the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence, Government of India.

    A long-time parliamentarian, he is currently the Member of Parliament, representing the constituency of Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha, and has also earlier served as the Member of Parliament from Azamgarh and Sambhal constituencies.

    Earlier in July, he was admitted after he complained of uneasiness.

    X