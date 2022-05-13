YouTube
    Former union minister KV Thomas expelled from Congress

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 12: The Congress on Thursday expelled its rebel leader and former Union Minister K V Thomas for alleged anti-party activities, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said.

    He said Thomas was expelled from the party with the consent of the AICC.

    Former union minister KV Thomas expelled from Congress

    Party sources here said Sudhakaran made the announcement in Udaipur in Rajasthan, where Congress' three-day 'Chintan Shivir', a brainstorming session, is starting on Friday.

    The party took action against Thomas hours after the veteran shared the stage with CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan in a bypoll meeting of the left party-led front in Kochi.

    The senior AICC member, who had been at loggerheads with the party's state leadership, on Wednesday said he would campaign for the ruling LDF candidate Jo Joseph in the upcoming by-poll in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

    He, however, had reiterated that he would not quit the Congress.

    Addressing a press conference in Kochi, he had said,"I am always a Congressman... I will neither quit the Congress nor join any other party. I am taking part in the LDF's poll campaign also as a Congressman".

    He had earlier attended a seminar organised as part of the CPI (M) party congress in April, in defiance of a party diktat. PTI

    Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 0:25 [IST]
    X