    Former Union Minister Kumaramangalam’s wife murdered at South Delhi residence

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 07: The wife of former Union Minister, P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam was alleged murdered on Tuesday night at her residence in South West Delhi's Vasant Vihar.

    Kitty Kumaramangalam (68) was allegedly killed by her washerman and his two associates, the police said.

    Former Union Minister Kumaramangalam’s wife murdered at South Delhi residence
    Image Courtesy: @rangakitty

    One of the accused Raju Lakhhan (24) who was working near her home has been arrested. The police are meanwhile searching for his accomplice. DCP (South West district), Pratap Singh said that they received a call about the incident at around 11 pm from her domestic help Manju. She said that at around 9 pm, Raju came to the house. After Kitty opened the door for him, he overpowered her and dragged her to another room, the police was told.

    Manju alleged that his two associates also entered and they overpowered Kitty. They also dragged her to another room where they smothered her to death when she tried to raise an alarm. They decamped with some money and jewellery.

    The police said that they found the victim's house was ransacked. We have informed her son in Bengaluru, the police also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 8:27 [IST]
    Click to comments
