Former union minister Jaswant Singh passes away

New Delhi, Sep 27: Former Union Minister, Jaswant Singh passed away this morning. He was 82.

"Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji's Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

He will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society." "He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti, the PM also said.

Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.