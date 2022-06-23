NIA charges 5 Al-Qaeda operatives for plotting major terror strikes in UP

How this ISIS operative from Mangaluru lured her victims and converted them to Islam

NIA raids in Tamil Nadu: How radicals from this state have kept the agency busy

Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta is new NIA chief

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 23: Senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta was Thursday appointed Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a Personnel Ministry order said.

Gupta is a 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Punjab cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Gupta's appointment as the Director General, NIA till March 31, 2024, that is the date of his retirement, it said.

In another order, Swagat Das was appointed Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry.

Das, a 1987-batch IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau.

Das has been appointed to the post till November 30, 2024, that is the date of his superannuation, the order said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 22:36 [IST]