Former Pakistan High commissioner to India Abdul Basit tweets in support of Yasin Malik

New Delhi, May 25: As the National Investigative Agency demands the death penalty for separatist leader Yasin Malik, the Pakistan's former high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, on Wednesday tweeted in support of the terror convict.

Backing Malik, he wrote,''The World should wake up before India under Modi's turns itself in irreversible fascist state.

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi also came out in support of Yasin Malik and said that fabricated charges were made against him and this won't have an impact on Kashmir's freedom to struggle.

Taking his anti-India stance further, he urged United Nations to intervene in the matter.

Tearing into the Pakistani cricketer, Amit Mishra launched a blistering attack on him for sympathising with the terror sponsor. He said that Afridi needs to stop misleading people just like he did with his birthdate.

Special judge Praveen Singh had on May 19 convicted Malik and had directed NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed.

Malik is facing a maximum punishment of death penalty, while the minimum sentence for the offences committed by him is life imprisonment.

On May 10, Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that included section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

The court had, meanwhile, formally framed charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 17:30 [IST]