For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Former Mumbai top cop accepts suspension order
India
Mumbai, Dec 04: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has accepted his suspension order and the Maharashtra home department has received its acknowledgement, an official said here on Friday, according to a PTI report.
Singh, currently Director General, Home Guards, was placed under suspension on Thursday after he was named as accused in at least five cases of alleged extortion in Mumbai and Thane.
The former Mumbai police commissioner had earlier accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.
(PTI)
Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 10:23 [IST]