YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former Mumbai top cop accepts suspension order

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 04: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has accepted his suspension order and the Maharashtra home department has received its acknowledgement, an official said here on Friday, according to a PTI report.

    Former Mumbai top cop accepts suspension order

    Singh, currently Director General, Home Guards, was placed under suspension on Thursday after he was named as accused in at least five cases of alleged extortion in Mumbai and Thane.

    The former Mumbai police commissioner had earlier accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.
    (PTI)

    More MAHARASHTRA News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra

    Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X