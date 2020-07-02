Former Mizoram speaker Rokamlova dies at 79

Aizawl, July 02: Former Mizoram Assembly speaker Upa Rokamlova died at a hospital here due to prolonged illness. He was 79.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Rokamlova died at the Ebenezer medical centre in Aizawl on Wednesday evening, his family sources said.

The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on May 12 as he was suffering from kidney disorder, they said.

He joined politics in the early 1980s after he left the teaching profession and was instrumental to the signing of the historic Mizo Peace Accord in 1986.

He won the state assembly elections three times between 1984 and 1993.

Rokamlova became the speaker of the Mizoram Assembly in 1990.

He also severed as rural development and transport minister in Lal Thanhawla's government. He left politics in 1994.

He was ordained as church elder of Dawrpui church in 1970 and had held various posts under Mizoram synod.