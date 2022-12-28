Former Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh walks out of jail

Mumbai, Dec 28: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh walked out of jail on Wednesday after a special CBI court here on Wednesday issued the release order in a corruption case.

Special judge for CBI cases S M Menjoge issued a release memo after the completion of bail formalities, according to PTI. Upon release, he was given hero's welcome by his supporters.

Although the Bombay High Court had given bail to Deshmukh on December 12, the order was put on a freeze for 10 days after the CBI sought more time to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

The investigating agency moved the apex court but the appeal would be heard only in January 2023 as the court is closed for vacation. Last week, the high court had extended the stay till December 27 on the CBI's request.

Deshmukh's lawyers Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh claimed the CBI was trying to "overreach" the earlier order of the HC which had stated that under no circumstances another extension will be granted.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is released from Arthur road jail in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/a3OKktDrq8 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

The high court, while granting bail to Deshmukh, had noted that except for dismissed police officer Sachin Waze's statement, no statement recorded by the CBI indicated that money was being extorted from bar owners in Mumbai at the behest of the NCP leader.

Deshmukh approached the high court after a special CBI court rejected his bail plea last month. He sought bail both on medical grounds and the merits of the case.

In April this year, the CBI arrested him in a corruption case.

In October, the high court had granted him bail in the ED case. Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in March 2021 alleged that Deshmukh, the then home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

Former assistant police inspector Waze, who was arrested in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai last year, also levelled similar allegations.

The high court in April 2021 directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry. Based on this inquiry, the CBI registered an FIR against Deshmukh and others for alleged corruption and misuse of official powers.

With inputs from PTI