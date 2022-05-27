YouTube
    Former Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admitted to ICU

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 27: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently in judicial custody, is admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

    He is currently kept in the Intensive Care Unit of KEM Hospital in Mumbai. "Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admitted to ICU of KEM Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain, high BP and shoulder pain," ANI tweeted.

    In November 2021, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

    Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 17:55 [IST]
    Desktop Bottom Promotion