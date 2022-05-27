Pressure from Deshmukh to reinstate Waze, got instructions from CM Thackeray: Param Bir Singh tells ED

Former Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admitted to ICU

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 27: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently in judicial custody, is admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

He is currently kept in the Intensive Care Unit of KEM Hospital in Mumbai. "Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admitted to ICU of KEM Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain, high BP and shoulder pain," ANI tweeted.

In November 2021, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 17:55 [IST]