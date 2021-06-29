Former Maha HM, Anil Deshmukh to appear before ED in money laundering case

New Delhi, June 29: Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will appear before the Enforcement Directorate today at 11 am for questioning in a money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore bribery-cum-extortion racket that led to his resignation in April, officials said.

The 71-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case at the agency office in the Ballard Estate area in Mumbai.

The ED case against Anil Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI first carried out a preliminary inquiry followed by a regular case being filed on the orders of the Bombay High Court.

The court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Anil Deshmukh, who had resigned from his post in April following the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing.

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Param Bir Singh was removed from his post after investigators revealed the role of assistant police inspector Sachin Waze in the stationing of an explosive-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence that triggered a terror scare.

