YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan passes away at 97; PM Modi condoles

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 31: Former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan passed away on Tuesday at the age of 97. He breathed his last around 7 pm as per the reports.

    Former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan passes away at 97

    He served as the Law Minister between 1977 and 1979 in the Morarji Desai government. An active member of Congress had quit the grand old party to join Janata Party.

    He was credited for introducing the Forty-fourth Amendment of the Constitution of India, thereby repealing many provisions of the Forty-second Amendment passed by the Indira Gandhi ministry.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the death of Shanti Bhushan.

    "He will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged. Pained by his passing away," the PM tweeted.

    Comments

    More LAW MINISTER News  

    Read more about:

    law minister narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X