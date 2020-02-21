  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former Karnataka Minister C Channigappa passes away at Apollo hospital in Bengaluru

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 21: Former Karnataka Minister and JD(S) leader C Channigappa on Friday passed away at Apollo hospital in Bengaluru. He was suffering a prolonged illness and succumbed to it at 8.20 am on Friday.

    The last rites of the former minister will be held at Govindarajanahalli of Nelamangala on Friday evening.

    Former Karnataka Minister and JD(S) leader C Channigappa
    Former Karnataka Minister and JD(S) leader C Channigappa

    Channigappa was a three-time MLA from Koratagere assembly constituency. Earlier, he served as the Forest Minister of Karnataka.

    Congress leader Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to pay condolences and said that Channigappa was his friend for many years.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    apollo hospital bengaluru death jds

    Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 11:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X