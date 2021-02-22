DDC election results 2020: Gupkar alliance all set to form 9 out of 10 Kashmir councils

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP President

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Srinagar, Feb 22: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was re-elected as the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday for a period of three years.

According to reports, Mufti's name was proposed by senior leaders GNL Hanjura and seconded by Khurshid Alam.

In a tweet, PDP said, "Mehbooba Mufti unanimously re-elected as @jkpdp president for a period of three years. Her name was proposed by senior leaders Mr G N L Hanjura and seconded by Mr Khurshid Alam. Senior leader Mr AR Veeri was the chairman of the party election board."

Mehbooba has been the PDP president since 2016, after succeeding her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, who passed away in January 2016.