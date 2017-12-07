Former district judge Rajendra Singh had no role to play in Gayatri Prajapati bail

On June 19, 2017 a news item titled "HC probe reveals Rs 10 crore deal behind Gayatri Prajapati's bail' was published on our website www.oneindia.com. The news item was based on a report by the Times of India.

We accept that the source which we quoted in our news report was wrong and also misleading. We have since taken down the article from our website, OneIndia.com.

Upon being appointed as Special Judge, Anti Corruption by Allahabad High Court on March 30, 2017, Shri Laxmi Kant Rathore took charge of Anti- Corruption/UPSEB on April 6, 2017. Subsequently, the then District Judge Rajendra Singh nominated OP Mishra as POCSO Judge on July 7, 2017, as per notification to that effect and the High Court was duly informed about the appointment. Shri Rajendra Singh, the then District Judge, thus, had nothing to do with either the nomination of Shri. O.P. Mishra as POSCO judge or bail being granted to Gayatri Prajapati.

We tender an unconditional apology for any offence caused to Shri Rajendra Singh, District Judge (retd) whose name appeared in the said news item.

OneIndia News