YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hospitalised for viral respiratory infection

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sonia Gandhi is currently undergoing treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

    New Delhi, Jan 04: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Wednesday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection, said hospital authorities.

    Sonia Gandhi
    Sonia Gandhi

    "Sonia Gandhi, chairperson, UPA was admitted to our hospital today," ANI quoted Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, as saying. He further stated that she was admitted to the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr Arup Basu and his team.

    "Sonia Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection," Dr Swaroop added.

    Congress' general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of his brother and party MP Rahul Gandhi in the BJP-ruled state today as her mother is not well, sources informed the news agency. The yatra kicked off its UP leg on Tuesday afternoon from Marghat Hanuman temple in Delhi where Rahul was pictured offering his prayers. It is expected to cross UP in three days.

    Sonia Gandhi, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in June, had travelled abroad for a medical check a few months ago. She was recently seen in poll-bound Karnataka during Bharat Jodo Yatra. She had also joined during the Delhi leg of the yatra in Delhi.

    Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has wished her a "speedy recovery and healthy return".

    "Sad to know that senior INC India leader Smt Sonia Gandhi is admitted to the hospital. I wish her a speedy recovery and healthy return," he tweeted.

    Comments

    More SONIA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi hospitalised congress

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X