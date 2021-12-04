Former Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh, Rosaiah passes away

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 04: Former Chief Minister of the unified Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah passed away early this morning.

He was also the former Governor of Tamil Nadu. He passed way in Hyderabad early this morning following a brief illness. The 88 year old Rosaiah was one of the most senior leaders of the Congress. He served in the Cabinets of several chief ministers including Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

Following the sudden demise of Rajasekhara Reddy, Rosaiah who the then Finance Minister was elevated as CM before being made the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

He hailed from Verumuru in Tenali. He served as the Pradesh Congress Committee president twice and as a member of the Congress Working Committee.

After completing his term as Governor, he stayed away from politics. Following his demise several leaders including AP Chief Minister, Y Jagan Reddy and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed their condolences.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 11:38 [IST]