    Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Pahadia passes away due to COVID19; Condolences pour in

    Jaipur, May 20: Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89.

    The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise.

    "Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning, Gehlot tweeted.

    He said Pahadia''s death is a personal loss for him.

    The state government has announced a one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast.

    A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia, whose funeral will be held with state honour the same day.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote,''He made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment.''

    "I'm very shocked by his demise. He served the country as Governor & union minister too & he was among one of the veteran leaders in the country," tweeted Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 9:19 [IST]
