Anil Deshmukh likely to be quizzed by CBI this week

CBI to probe role of 3 Kerala cops who framed ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan

With 75 questions, CBI grills Deshmukh for 11 hours on specific allegations

CBI files FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

Former CBI officer who probed Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, no more

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, May 12: Former CBI officer K Ragothaman, who was the Chief Investigating Officer in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, died on Wednesday, police sources said.

The veteran, 76, was admitted to a hospital here last week for COVID-19 treatment and breathed his last this morning, hospital sources said.

Coronavirus vaccine: Harsh Vardhan to meet health ministers of states lagging in COVID-19 vaccination

Ragothaman was the CIO in the CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the killing of Gandhi on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur, during an election rally, by a female LTTE suicide bomber.

He had penned a few books, including on Gandhi's sensational killing.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 12:27 [IST]