    Former CBI officer who probed Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, no more

    Chennai, May 12: Former CBI officer K Ragothaman, who was the Chief Investigating Officer in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, died on Wednesday, police sources said.

    The veteran, 76, was admitted to a hospital here last week for COVID-19 treatment and breathed his last this morning, hospital sources said.

    Ragothaman was the CIO in the CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the killing of Gandhi on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur, during an election rally, by a female LTTE suicide bomber.

    He had penned a few books, including on Gandhi's sensational killing.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 12:27 [IST]
    X