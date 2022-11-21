YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Former bureaucrat Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 21: Former bureaucrat Arun Goel on Monday assumed charge of his new responsibility as an Election Commissioner. The poll panel said Goel assumed charge this morning.

    A 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Goel took voluntary retirement on November 18. He was on Saturday appointed as an Election Commissioner. He was to retire on December 31, 2022 after completing 60 years of age.

    Newly appointed Election Commissioner Arun Goel takes charge of the office at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi
    Newly appointed Election Commissioner Arun Goel takes charge of the office at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi. PTI Photo

    He has joined Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on the poll panel. There was a vacancy in the EC following the retirement of Sushil Chandra as CEC in May this year.

    Goel was, till recently, the heavy industries secretary. He has also served in the Union Culture ministry. His appointment comes days before Gujarat goes to two-phase polls on December one and five.

    Mainpuri bypoll campaign: Akhilesh Yadav touches uncle Shivpal's feet at election rallyMainpuri bypoll campaign: Akhilesh Yadav touches uncle Shivpal's feet at election rally

    The poll panel will have its full strength when it decides the election schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura and Karnataka in the coming months.

    Comments

    More ELECTION COMMISSIONER News  

    Read more about:

    election commissioner

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X