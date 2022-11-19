EC Ashok Lavasa to take over as VP of Asian Development Bank

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Nov 19: Former bureaucrat Arun Goel was on Saturday appointed as Election Commissioner. The third post in the three-member poll panel was vacant for nearly six months.

A communique from the law ministry this evening read, "The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office".

A Punjab cadre officer of the 1985 batch, Girl will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel.

Gujarat polls: Independent candidate deposits Rs 10,000 to EC in Re 1 coins

His appointment was announced by the government in a press statement. Sushil Chandra had retired as the chief election commissioner in May this year after which Rajiv Kumar took charge.

Once Goel joins his new responsibility, he would be in line to be the next chief election commissioner after the incumbent demits office in February 2025. Goel will demit office in December 2027 on attaining the age of 65 years, as reported by Tribune.