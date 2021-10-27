YouTube
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
    Former BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani joins Trinamool Congress

    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Oct 27: Weeks after resigning from the BJP, Krishna Kalyani rejoined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of state minister Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata on Wednesday.

    Krishna Kalyani lashed out at Raiganj MP Debasree Choudhury for allegedly conspiring against him, thereby forcing him to quit the saffron party. "She has called me a traitor, but in reality she is the one to have hatched a conspiracy to ensure my defeat from Raiganj as it suited her personal agenda," news agency PTI quoted Kalyani as saying.

    He had also blamed the BJP for failing to address his grievances. "I have distanced myself from all programmes of the party and have given a deadline by which issues raised by me should be addressed or else I will have to think," Kalyani said, claiming that he had no plans to join the TMC.

    Kalyani, who had left the TMC months ahead of the assembly elections, said that it was difficult to serve people if one person (Debasree) runs the organisation.

    He resigned from the BJP after he was served show-cause notice for abusing the party leadership.

    After the TMC, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, came to power for the third consecutive time in May 2021, many leaders from the opposition BJP have left the party to join the ruling party that includes Mukul Roy and Babul Supriyo.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 16:57 [IST]
    X