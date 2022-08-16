India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passes away

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 16: Former Bihar Minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh on Tuesday passed away at the AIIMS Delhi.

    Former Bihar Minister Tarkishore Prasad confirmed the news and tweeted, "Heartfelt tributes to the former minister of Bihar government and MLA from Gopalganj, Subhash Singh on his death. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his bereaved family members to bear this loss.

    Former Bihar Minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh
    Former Bihar Minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolence over the death and said that the former BJP minister will be cremated with state honours.

    His death is an irreparable loss to the politics of Bihar and the BJP. Om Shanti." Subash Singh was an elected member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2015 from Gopalganj.

    Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62

    Comments

    More AIIMS News  

    Read more about:

    aiims delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X