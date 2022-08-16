Former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passes away
New Delhi, Aug 16: Former Bihar Minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh on Tuesday passed away at the AIIMS Delhi.
Former Bihar Minister Tarkishore Prasad confirmed the news and tweeted, "Heartfelt tributes to the former minister of Bihar government and MLA from Gopalganj, Subhash Singh on his death. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his bereaved family members to bear this loss.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolence over the death and said that the former BJP minister will be cremated with state honours.
Bihar CM Nitish condoles the demise of former Bihar minister and BJP MLA Subhash Singh.— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
He will be cremated with state honour, reads the CM's statement https://t.co/Zog93Rfvkr pic.twitter.com/t94DRyqffg
His death is an irreparable loss to the politics of Bihar and the BJP. Om Shanti." Subash Singh was an elected member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2015 from Gopalganj.
