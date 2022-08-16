Partha Chatterjee suffering from chronic illness, but does not require hospitalisation: AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Comedian Raju Shrivastava suffers heart attack while working out in gym; admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava currently on ventilator support as his condition remains critical

Former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passes away

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 16: Former Bihar Minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh on Tuesday passed away at the AIIMS Delhi.

Former Bihar Minister Tarkishore Prasad confirmed the news and tweeted, "Heartfelt tributes to the former minister of Bihar government and MLA from Gopalganj, Subhash Singh on his death. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his bereaved family members to bear this loss.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolence over the death and said that the former BJP minister will be cremated with state honours.

Bihar CM Nitish condoles the demise of former Bihar minister and BJP MLA Subhash Singh.



He will be cremated with state honour, reads the CM's statement https://t.co/Zog93Rfvkr pic.twitter.com/t94DRyqffg — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

His death is an irreparable loss to the politics of Bihar and the BJP. Om Shanti." Subash Singh was an elected member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2015 from Gopalganj.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62