Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejects Padma Bhushan award

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 25: Just hours after it was announced that former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was being conferred with Padma Bhushan by the Narendra Modi's BJP government, the Communist leader has refused to accept the honour.

"I don't know anything about the Padma Bhushan award, nobody told me about it. If I have been awarded the Padma Bhushan, I would have rejected it," Hindustan Times quotes him as saying in a statement.

The government sources have told news agency ANI that that the family was informed in the morning by a very senior Central official of Centre's decision to bestow him with the honour. His wife had spoken to the official.

"No information was given to the Central government about the decision of the family to refuse the award. The announcement of the awards only happened later in the evening. This was possibly a political afterthought," the government sources told ANI.

He was one among the 17 members to be conferred with Padma Bhushan. The other members who are bagged this civilian award are below:

Ghulam Nabi Azad - Public Affairs

Victor Banerjee - Art

Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) - Art

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee - Public Affairs

Natarajan Chandrasekaran - Trade and Industry

Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) - Trade and Industry

Madhur Jaffery Others-Culinary

Devendra Jhajharia - Sports

Rashid Khan - Art

Rajiv Mehrishi - Civil Service

Satya Narayana Nadella - Trade and Industry

Sundararajan Pichai - Trade and Industry

Cyrus Poonawalla - Trade and Industry

Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) - Science and Engineering

Pratibha Ray - Literature and Education

Swami Sachidanand - Literature and Education

Vashishth Tripathi - Literature and Education