YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejects Padma Bhushan award

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 25: Just hours after it was announced that former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was being conferred with Padma Bhushan by the Narendra Modi's BJP government, the Communist leader has refused to accept the honour.

    Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejects Padma Bhushan award

    "I don't know anything about the Padma Bhushan award, nobody told me about it. If I have been awarded the Padma Bhushan, I would have rejected it," Hindustan Times quotes him as saying in a statement.

    The government sources have told news agency ANI that that the family was informed in the morning by a very senior Central official of Centre's decision to bestow him with the honour. His wife had spoken to the official.

    "No information was given to the Central government about the decision of the family to refuse the award. The announcement of the awards only happened later in the evening. This was possibly a political afterthought," the government sources told ANI.

    He was one among the 17 members to be conferred with Padma Bhushan. The other members who are bagged this civilian award are below:

    Ghulam Nabi Azad - Public Affairs
    Victor Banerjee - Art
    Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) - Art
    Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee - Public Affairs
    Natarajan Chandrasekaran - Trade and Industry
    Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) - Trade and Industry
    Madhur Jaffery Others-Culinary
    Devendra Jhajharia - Sports
    Rashid Khan - Art
    Rajiv Mehrishi - Civil Service
    Satya Narayana Nadella - Trade and Industry
    Sundararajan Pichai - Trade and Industry
    Cyrus Poonawalla - Trade and Industry
    Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) - Science and Engineering
    Pratibha Ray - Literature and Education
    Swami Sachidanand - Literature and Education
    Vashishth Tripathi - Literature and Education

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal padma bhushan republic day

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X