Pakistan once again offers to provide relief materials to India to fight COVID-19

More medical supplies from international community drop in as India battles COVID-19

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee passes away after contracting Covid-19

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 30: Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was 91.

Sorabjee was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with COVID-19.

"The gentle giant Soli Sorabjee passed away this morning. Always ready to lend a helping hand Soli Sir leaves behind countless admirers & many memories. My condolences to the family in this hour of grief," tweeted Union Minister Smriti Irani while condoling Sorabjee's demise.

Sorabjee, born in 1930, enrolled at the bar in 1953. In 1971, he was designated senior counsel by the Supreme Court. The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

He was appointed a UN Special Rapporteur for Nigeria in 1997.