    Former Army Chief Gen Sunith Francis Rodrigues passes away at 88; Gen Naravane expresses condolences

    New Delhi, Mar 4: Former Army Chief Sunith Francis Rodrigues passed away on Friday, an official statement said. He was aged 88.

    "General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and all ranks of the Indian Army express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Sunith Francis Rodrigues, who passed away today," the Indian Army said on Twitter.

    He had headed the Indian Army between 1990 and 1993, and served as the governor of Punjab between 2004 and 2010.

    Known as a thinker and strategist, Rodrigues leaves behind a legacy of utmost dedication and service to the nation, it noted. "General SF Rodrigues was COAS of the Indian Army between 1990-93," the army said.

    Further, he served two terms on the National Security Advisory Board and was governor of Punjab between 2004 to 2010, it said. "Since his retirement, he has been engaged in social and literary pursuits and has also delivered numerous talks on strategic issues," the army said.

    The nation and the Indian Army will always be indebted to his invaluable contribution and service to the nation, it said. PTI

    Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 16:08 [IST]
    X