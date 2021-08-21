YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former Afghan president Ghani’s brother pledges support to Taliban

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 21: Former Afghanistan president, Ashraf Ghani's brother, Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzi has reportedly pledged support to the Taliban.

    Reports say that Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzi had announced his support to the Taliban in the presence of Taliban leader Khalil-ur-Rehman and religious scholar Mufti Mahmood Zakir. Ahmadzi is the chief of the Grand Council of Kuchis.

    Former Afghan president Ghani’s brother pledges support to Taliban

    Ghani had fled Afghanistan along with his family after the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday. Ghani said in a video message that he left Kabul to avoid bloodshed. He also denied claims that he had left Afghanistan with cars full of cash.

    Rumours say that I left with a lot of money. This is a lie and you can verify this with the UAE Customs. He also said that he did not even time to change his shows. As a head of state, there was an imminent threat to my life, Ghani also said.

    More ASHRAF GHANI News  

    Read more about:

    ashraf ghani afghanistan

    Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X