Former Afghan president Ghani’s brother pledges support to Taliban

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: Former Afghanistan president, Ashraf Ghani's brother, Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzi has reportedly pledged support to the Taliban.

Reports say that Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzi had announced his support to the Taliban in the presence of Taliban leader Khalil-ur-Rehman and religious scholar Mufti Mahmood Zakir. Ahmadzi is the chief of the Grand Council of Kuchis.

Ghani had fled Afghanistan along with his family after the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday. Ghani said in a video message that he left Kabul to avoid bloodshed. He also denied claims that he had left Afghanistan with cars full of cash.

طالبان کا کہنا ہے کہ @ashrafghani کے بھائی حشمت غنی احمد زئی نے طالبان کی حمایت کا اعلان کیا ہے۔ طالبان رہنما خلیل الرحمٰن اور دینی عالم مفتی محمود ذاکری اس موقع پر موجود ہیں۔ ویڈیو مفتی ذاکری نے جاری کی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/MmBIsRqwa4 — Tahir Khan (@taahir_khan) August 21, 2021

Rumours say that I left with a lot of money. This is a lie and you can verify this with the UAE Customs. He also said that he did not even time to change his shows. As a head of state, there was an imminent threat to my life, Ghani also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 13:06 [IST]