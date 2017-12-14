Forget politics: These 8 issues will decide outcome of Gujarat elections

The battle for Gujarat has been a hard fought one. Slurs, allegations and below the belt comments have been hurled during this campaign as both the BJP and Congress look to outdo each other.

However, for the people of Gujarat, these allegations and counter-allegations have made no difference. There are five key issues that the people have voted. These 8 issues will be the ultimate deciding factors in the Gujarat assembly elections.

GST and demonetisation:

The Congress has driven across the message that the note ban and tax reforms have only hurt the people. The BJP has asked the people to look into the long-term gains of these issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly assured the people that only good has come out of these decisions. He spoke about how the country will get richer and how terror funding and black money hoarders have been hurt.

While there is no wave of anti-reform sentiments, the Congress may have just managed to convince a section of people about these two decisions. The trader community is visibly hurt with these decisions and the Congress may have just convinced them.

Development

The Gujarat model has very often been quoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in all his campaigns. The BJP had announced a host of measures just ahead of the elections in Gujarat- the high-speed bullet train and the Ro-Ro ferry just to name a few. In this department, the BJP may just have the upper hand over the Congress.

Economy:

At the start of the campaign, the economic slowdown was a major issue. However, during the course of the campaign fresh data suggesting an improvement in the situation dampened this issue.

A report had stated that "manufacturing growth has predictably - and fortunately - revived to 7% from 1.2%, indicating that some of the GST blues have ebbed, and the process of 'remonetisation' is underway."

Agriculture:

The farmers have complained that they feel cheated due to the debate on increasing Minimum Support Price. The farmers are particularly upset with Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani who has failed to support their needs.

More than 1,483 farmers have died in the state between 2013 and 2015. In 2015 itself, there were over 300 cases of farmer suicides in the western state. According to data, most of these farmers took the ultimate step as they were heavily debt-ridden.

Jobs:

While the development agenda may have struck a chord with the voter, the concern about jobs still remains. A report in the Ahmedabad Mirror had said that several highly qualified people in the state still do not have jobs.

The Congress has said that around 30 lakh youth in the state are still unemployed. BJP chief Amit Shah, however, shot back at Rahul Gandhi and said that people from Amethi were coming to Gujarat for jobs.

Anti-incumbency:

This could be a major factor. The BJP has ruled the state for 22 years. While this is a factor, the issue is that the Congress has not yet been able to project a strong person to lead the state. This could be one of the main factors that the BJP may just get past this problem.

Patidar agitation:

Hardik Patel leading the Patidar agitation has thrown his weight behind the Congress. Patel has been a strong force in the elections and has been successful too. He has drawn huge crowds at his rallies, but the question is whether this will convert to votes.

The Patidars have been the backbone for the BJP since 1995 and the community forms at least 15 percent of the electorate. The Congress has promised reservation for the Patidars. But the point is that it is not constitutionally feasible. There are a good number of Patidars who have also said that reservation is not everything. Water and other important issues is what will determine their vote.

Dalit factor:

Una has been in the news following due to cow vigilante justice. The Congress has using such issues to constantly drive across the point that the BJP is anti-Dalit.

Interestingly Una which has become central to the Dalit campaign has elected the Congress 9 out of 12 times since 1962.

