Forget Bappi Lahiri! Meet the new 'Gold Man' of India: Prashant Laxman Sapkal

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 01: You might have been very familiar with veteran Bollywood musician Bappi Lahiri who was known for always sporting flashy gold chains. Literally no one has been able to carry off the gold jewellery, thick chains, lockets and rings the way Bappi da. Well, recently a common man has also joined the least and gathered a huge amount of attention for himself. Yes you read it right!

Meet Prashant Laxman Sapkal, the renowned gold man of India is currently one of the greatest internet sensations. According to reports, he was born in Pune and belongs from a middle class family but that doesn't stop him from dreaming and achieving them in life.

Post his graduation, Prashant runs a business alongside with a social welfare group for poor people called NSS.

Prashant is obsessed with gold. Right from his childhood days, gold attracted him and he always want to wear it on his body.

He wears approximate 5 kgs gold on a daily basis in his entire anatomy. According to him, he started NSS group so that he will be able to help the poor people around him.

Back in 2014, Bappi Lahiri, aka the King of Bling, told the Election Commission in his affidavit that he owns only 754 gram of gold jewellery (worth Rs 17.67 lakh).