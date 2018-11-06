Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda96,968
Srikanth Kulkarni57,492
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,20,777
L Chandrashekhar15,483
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa5,54,139
J Shantha3,39,313
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,30,137
Madhu Bangarappa4,70,694
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,302
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,377
  • search

For tigress ‘murder’, Maneka asks CM Fadnavis to sack Mungantiwar

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Nov 6: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to 'sack' state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from his post, calling him a 'liability' and accusing him of issuing orders to shoot tigress Avni.

    Maneka Gandhi
    Maneka Gandhi

    The killing of the man-eating tigress Avni has triggered a full blown war of words between the forest minister in Maharashtra and union minister Maneka Gandhi, both belonging to the BJP. A day after Maneka Gandhi called the killing a "ghastly murder" and a "straight case of crime", Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar hit back with a tart response.

    Also Read Tigress Avni shot dead, now question looms large on her cubs

    On Monday Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a probe to ascertain if there were any procedural lapses in the killing of an alleged man-eater tigress, Avni, last Saturday.

    "She (Gandhi) has used harsh words, but her sentiments are understandable. All animal lovers' sentiments are harsh on this incident. It was a very difficult decision, but whether the procedure was correct or not will be inquired into," Fadnavis told mediapersons.

    Also Read 'Greatness of nation judged by the way animals are treated': Rahul on tigress Avni

    Fadnavis' reactions came a day after Gandhi lashed out at Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar for Avni's killing, while ruling ally Shiv Sena has termed it as an "encounter killing", Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam called it a "barbaric murder' and Aam Aadmi Party condemned the tigress' elimination in the Yavatmal forests.

    Read more about:

    maneka gandhi tiger maharashtra

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue