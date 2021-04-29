For the first time in four decades, Left projected to win again in Kerala, predicts Today's Chanakya

Times Now–CVoter predicts 77 seats for the LDF, 62 for the UDF and just one for BJP in Kerala

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 29: Today's Chanakya in its exit poll survey predicted Pinarayi Vijayan-LDF could be headed for a second straight term in power in Kerala. For the first time in four decades, ruling party will return to power for second consecutive time.

If the predictions hold true, they would mark a departure from the political tradition of the state that usually changes its government every five years. It would also mean another poll setback for the Congress, which would be keen to register a win.

Seat Projection

UDF 35 ± 9 Seats

BJP 3 ± 3 Seats

LDF 102 ± 9 Seats

Others 0 ± 3 Seats

Vote Projection

UDF 34% ± 3%

BJP 14% ± 3%

LDF 46% ± 3%

Others 6% ± 3%

Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan has been confident of LDF's victory while UDF is aiming to regain power.In 2016 results, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 91 of the state's 140 seats, while the Congress's United Democratic Front won 47 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an independent won one seat each.