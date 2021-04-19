PM Modi is working for 18-19 hours, spoke at 1 am to review pandemic situation: Piyush Goyal

For not checking RT-PCR report of Maharashtra passengers, 4 airlines likely to face action

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: Four airlines have been named in a complaint by the Delhi government for ferrying passengers from Maharashtra without valid RT-PCR reports.

Indigo, Spice Jet, Vistara and Air Asia have been named in the complaint by the Delhi government. The case has been filed under the Disaster Management Act.

The Delhi government had last week announced that it would be mandatory for anyone travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra to carry with them a RT-PCR negative report dated 72 hours prior to arrival. Those without a certificate would be placed under quarantine for 14 days, the order had also said.

While the police are yet to register any FIR, Air Asia said that it is in confirmation with all the protocols.

The airline said that it is yet to receive any information from any authority on this matter.