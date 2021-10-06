For me, my family & wife come first, worried husband Robert Vadra on Priyanka Gandhi's arrest

New Delhi, Oct 6: Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, said that he has not been allowed to meet his wife, who was arrested when she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri where Section 144 of CrPc is in place following the violence on Sunday.

He took Facebook to express his shock over the arrest of his wife. Vadra wrote, "I have been stopped to get to Lucknow, UP. to check on my wife and make sure she is fine and well. I am shocked beyond belief, how Priyanka has been arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). [sic]"

Robert Vadra spoke to Priyanka Vadra on Wednesday and she informed him that she had not been served any notice nor was being allowed to meet her legal counsel, he said in the post.

"I spoke with her yesterday & she informed me, that she has not been served with any order or notice. She has not been produced before a judicial officer & has not been allowed to meet her legal counsel. I am really worried for her & I had packed my bag to go to Lucknow now, when I was informed that I won't be allowed to step out of the airport. This is totally shocking that as a husband I can't even go & support my wife, [sic]" he added.

Vadra claimed that Priyanka has the support of the masses, but for him, family and his wife come first. He further added, "Thankfully, she has a huge support of the masses. But for me, my family & my wife comes first. I really hope & pray that she is released soon & is back home safe."

Priyanka Gandhi was detained at a guest house in Sitapur on Monday. However, the Congress general secretary was arrested under section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC after she left along with several Congress for Lakhimpur district on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has left for Uttar Pradesh to meet the bereaved families of Lakhimpur violence which killed eight, including four farmers on Sunday.