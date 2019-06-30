  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    For killing wife, farmer gets life imprisonment

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jalna, June 30: A sugarcane farmer in Jalna in Maharashtra was Saturday to life imprisonment for killing his wife with an axe.

    District and Sessions Court Judge SD Tekale sentenced Lahu Gaikwad, a resident of Jamkhed in Ambad teshil here, to life in jail for killing his wife Mandabai, said Additional Government Pleader Bharat Khandekar.

    For killing wife, farmer gets life imprisonment
    Representational Image

    The couple's seven-year-old son was the main witness, he said.

    19 yr old jailed for life for unnatural sex & killing minor as a juvenile

    "Gaikwad had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 and wanted his wife to get money from her parents to repay it. Fed up of the pressure from Gaikwad and his father Shiva to get the money, Mandabai moved to her father's home. Gaikwad arrived there on March 21 last year and killed her with an axe," Khandekar said.

    A total of 12 witnesses, including their minor son, were examined during the course of trial, he said, adding that Shiva was acquitted of the charge of torture due to lack of evidence.

    More LIFE IMPRISONMENT News

    Read more about:

    life imprisonment farmer murder maharashtra

    Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 9:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue