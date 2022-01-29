For Jamad Usman, success is in sharing a winning formula

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: Jamad Usman decided not to be one among the many who never do any more than they get paid for. Leaving behind his matter-of-fact life in Bangalore, India, he longed for something of his liking. Knowing that the secret of getting ahead is getting started, Jamad Usman started Emirates First group. And today, he leads one of the fastest-growing business set-up and investment advisory service providers in the UAE. He helps business aspirants from across the globe to set their own businesses by simplifying the process to save time and money.

Over the last five-six years, Emirates First Group of companies grow rapidly; getting more than 5,000 investors ready to start their businesses with Dh500 million worth of direct investment in the UAE in the meanwhile. Emirates First Group currently operates through six branches, including two branches of e-First Global. One of the leading business setup partners in the UAE, today the company offers a wide range of business solutions- business relationships, visa services, virtual offices, Dubai department approval services, corporate documentation, assistance in business set-up, and many more.

Later on, Emirates First went on to open new offices. "We know the market here better than anybody and understand what the customer wants faster, so, with us, easy and economical solutions are guaranteed", says Jamad Usman. For instance, Emirates First assures license processing in three hours and visa processing in a single day to help customers to complete projects and business deals faster and easier. Emirates First also offers all its services on an installment basis with a reduced financial burden.

Forging strategic partnership, establishing a customer-centric approach, complying with all regulatory and statutory requirements, punctilious Jamad Usman carefully built his business day by day and year by year. Apart from the company formation procedures, Emirates First offers various government approvals- municipality, RERA, civil defense, SERA approval, national media council (NMC) approvals, and the like. Emirates First also offers instant trade license with a virtual office, PRO services, tax & legal advisory services, visa & license renewals, ISO registration, trademark & Attestation services, and other necessary approvals from Dubai regulatory authorities.

"This land values humans and their dreams"

Jamad Usman is quite forthcoming about his host country. "It is a blessing to witness this beautiful country complete 50 glorious years that has given me numerous opportunities in my life. I never thought that once this land is going to be my home, let alone my children will grow up here.

Nationalities, languages, and cultures meet here from across the globe. I love this the most about the UAE." The UAE is still young but the country grows rapidly and achieves greater heights in science, technology, trade, tourism, education, and what's more. It is the vision of the rulers here that made it all possible. They laid down the foundation and there a mighty country rose, leaving everybody awestruck, says Jamad Usman

The peace, happiness, safety, and security a woman enjoys in this country is something that you have to ask for if it is in any other land in the world. The UAE values humans, whether they are its citizens or a tourist or its burgeoning expat community. Visionary rulers, friendly people, and a world-class system- the work culture in the country is next level. Why else do you think people from 197 countries are living in UAE like one world one family? asks the enthusiastic businessman.

"If I have ever achieved something, UAE has a huge role in it. Job opportunities and growth chances are extremely high here compared to any other country in the world. My dream of phenomenal growth in the media industry is coming true every single day. And thanks to this nation for the diversity it provides here." Adapting to the local culture of this country, being a part of the development projects, and bringing in more investment to this nation are the way I want to give back to the country, Jamad Usman concludes.

Saturday, January 29, 2022, 14:31 [IST]